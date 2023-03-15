"Three margarita" man gets tackled and tased at airport, passengers applaud

A gentleman with three margaritas under his belt was recently apprehended at an airport after attempting to board a flight while under the influence. Despite his best efforts to convince the officers otherwise, it turns out that drunkenly bellowing at cops isn't an effective technique for being allowed to board an aircraft. Who could have foreseen such an outcome?

As the man was tackled and tased, other passengers at the boarding gate applauded the officers.

The incident was captured on video and posted to TikTok.

Update: The video appears to have been taken down, but you can still find it at the poster's Tik Tok page.