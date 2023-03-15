Tucker Carlson mimics his Fox "writer" Vladimir Putin almost verbatim (video)

After Tucker Carlson's racist writer, Blake Neff, resigned from Fox when his repulsive online comments under a pseudonym were revealed, Carlson decided that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would make a fine replacement. He even has Putin test out his script on Rossiya 1 TV before reenacting the propaganda almost word for word on Fox "News."

And the GOP's anti-Trump group, Republican Accountability, has kindly put together a supercut to show us how the Fox host so professionally parrots whatever his anti-American writer feeds him. (See video below.)

We present one and a half minutes of Tucker Carlson parroting Vladimir Putin. New video from RAP: pic.twitter.com/W4ca6Gdrgz — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) March 14, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: L.E.MORMILE / shutterstock.com / shutterstock.com