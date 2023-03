This gentleman drives with the confidence brought about by comprehensive insurance. I can not understand why people do this, but it seems for every flooded road there is at least one person who misjudged the risk, and another who said "full speed ahead and "damn the torpedos!"

I lived on a road that would frequently flood and would see the local volunteer fire department pushing people out with their honking big trucks. They are probably doing it this morning.

Bonus:

Image: screen grab