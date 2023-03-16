Colorado creek water turned pink, but that doesn't mean it tastes like Kool-Aid

Colorado's pink water mystery has been solved.

Yesterday, CBS Colorado and other news outlets reported on a case of rose-colored wastewater that has been flowing in Colorado's Clear Creek since Sunday, but nobody knew its source (see video below). Turns out, it was not spillage from a Kool-Aid Qult ritual, nor was it pink algae or anything else of a toxic nature. Instead, it turned out to be 20 gallons of pink dye.

From CBS News:

Samples were analyzed and no abnormal results were found. Samples were also taken and sent to an outside lab for analysis.

Idaho Springs initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the pink coloring. The city discovered that beginning on March 12 a local business had accidentally discharged 20 gallons of concentrated dye into the municipal sewer collection system which caused the pink color in the water. The dye had been intermittently released into the system starting on March 12 and stopped on March 14 around 9 a.m. when staff discovered the source of the discoloration.

The pink color in the treated water released by the Water Resource Reclamation Facility is expected to continue until the dye completely passes through the sanitary sewer system. Staff said that while no adverse biological impacts have been observed in Clear Creek, they will continue to monitor the situation.