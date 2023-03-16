Dogs hit catwalk in "Furbaby Fashion Show"

The inaugural "Furbaby" fashion show in New York saw dogs hit the catwalk. The event raised money for animal welfare charities and was obviously more interesting than anything that happened during New York Fashion Week.

Dr Christina Rahm, CEO of DRC Ventures, the event's lead sponsor – who has three dogs and a cat – manages various brands including a couture luxury pet and human fashion line. "We started thinking… What are we doing for animals? And my husband, Clayton Thomas, his family, we're veterinarians, so we decided we've really got to do something for animals," said Rahm, who created a supplement line and a protective clothing line for animals.

That said, the best animals are the ones that aren't supposed to be there: