Far Cry 5 to get next-gen remaster as part of anniversary

Ubisoft is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Far Cry 5, a game that proved to be nothing if not divisive… but at least it was better than Far Cry 6. Ubisoft's plans for the next three weeks of celebrations are characteristically vague, but do promise a "highly requested feature for next-gen consoles", which for me and many others can only mean a few minor touchups and an uncapped framerate.

🎉 Let's celebrate the 5th anniversary of #FarCry5! 🎉



Over the next three weeks, celebrate the 5th Anniversary with us. Stay tuned for what's to come, including a highly requested feature for next-gen consoles. 👀#FarCry5Anniversary pic.twitter.com/l6LFL0nfKb — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) March 15, 2023

Ubisoft has done this in the past, enhancing a few of the Assassin's Creed games to take full advantage of the more powerful hardware – and true to their word, Far Cry 5 getting a similar treatment has been highly requested. Love or hate that ending, Far Cry 5 is nonetheless a gripping portrait of rural America that puts players face to face with a complicated-yet-compelling cult leader… and at long last, console players will get to experience it at a buttery smooth 60 FPS. Hallelujah!