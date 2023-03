Andrea Boma Boccarusso plays through a history of rock music, one guitar riff per year, from The Rolling Stones's "Satisfaction" to Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog," The Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," The White Stripes's "Seven Nation Army," Arctic Monkeys' "Do I Wanna Know." Note that he starts in 1965, so leaves off over a decade of incredible music from when rock and roll emerged from the Black rhythm and blues of the 1940s 1950s.

image: mekcar/Shutterstock