Joey Skaggs' annual NYC April Fools' Day parade is nigh

Since 1986, legendary prankster/satirist Joey Skaggs has led an April Fools' Day parade through New York City. This April 1st is no different. The parade invites the public to participate by creating ridiculous floats and dressing up as caricatures to mock foolish politicians, celebrities, and corporate leaders from the previous year. This year's parade, themed "Countdown to Complete Idiocy," continues the tradition of satirical commentary and invites everyone to join in on the fun.

Here's what to know: