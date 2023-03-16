This little girl at a convention perfected a cosplay of the popular horror movie Ringu / The Ring. The way she climbs out of the home-made TV prop with her long hair covering her face looks just like the scene she is imitating in the films. I haven't seen any other costumes from this particular convention, but I know that this girl must have had the most badass costume there. Below is a clip from The Ring (2002) side by side with this kid's cosplay. She nailed it!
Little girl nails cosplay of horror movie Ringu / The Ring
