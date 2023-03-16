Marjorie Taylor Greene panics over banks, hoping her voters will do the same (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene panicked that her base wasn't panicking after experts cautioned Americans not to panic over last weekend's bank failure.

"The powers that be and the so called "experts" in the room are telling everybody that, 'Oh, you gotta be careful what you say, because there's gonna be a run on the banks. If we make everybody scared and afraid of this, people are gonna run on the banks and then the entire system is going to crash,'" the alarmed Qongresswoman said to Steve Bannon, before blowing her dog whistle: "But here's the deal … The American people aren't stupid!" (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

In other words, "Panic! Grab your cash before it's gone!"

Although Marge is doing her best to convince her MAGA followers to tip the first bank-run domino and cause a system failure — which her planned insurrection failed to do — her efforts are about as non-explosive as a bag of sand. And it sure didn't help when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen just this morning said, "Our banking system remains sound and Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them." Poor Madge — her plot to throw the U.S. into chaos is being foiled once again.

Marjorie Taylor Greene dismisses experts who warn of careless statements that could create panic and bank runs. pic.twitter.com/MJhzBn9ro8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 16, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Midjourney