Nancy and Sluggo recreate groundbreaking performance art piece on a t-shirt

Nancy and Sluggo, stars of the greatest comic strip in history, pay parodistic homage to "Rest Energy," a classic 1980 performance art piece by Marina Abramović and Ulay. This fine t-shirt is available from Vacancy Projects. Below, a video except from "Rest Energy" and description of the work.

From Public Delivery:

What you could describe as a harrowing ordeal is actually a portrayal of total trust and vulnerability, inherent in every close relationship where the people love each other and are rooted in extremism. What makes this piece raw and resonant with emotions is the fact that the two artists had fallen in love and were in a relationship at the time of shooting this piece.

Indeed, the entire video is more intense as they had microphones hooked on their hearts such that with the progress of the performance, there was an increase in the tempo and intensity of their heartbeats. Also, an interesting contributing factor to the origin of this piece is that both artists were born on 30th November; hence were both Sagittarius, the zodiac sign of the Archer. This formed the basis of choosing the bow and arrow as the weapon of choice to approach and link with each other.