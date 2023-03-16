Quentin Tarantino's final film will be called "The Movie Critic"

All good things come to an end. After providing film fans around the world with a plethora of classic moments and quotable lines, famed director Quentin Tarantino is set to take his final bow in the world of cinema. After first alluding to the possibility of his retirement in the press run for his last film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Tarantino has confirmed that his next movie would be his last.

With the sterling reputation Tarantino has built among cinephiles, there are a ton of expectations surrounding his next project. Will we get a third Kill Bill? Or how about that abandoned Vega Brothers project? How exactly does one of the most exciting directors of his generation retire? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino will leave the game exactly as he came in. Apparently, his next film is called The Movie Critic and will presumably feature a character as obsessed with film as Tarantino was during his days as a movie clerk.

Quentin Tarantino is back for the last time.

The filmmaker behind some of the most indelible movies of the past three decades, Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood among them, is putting together what sources say is being billed as his final movie.

The Movie Critic is the name of the script that Tarantino wrote and is prepping to direct this fall, according to sources.

Logline details are being kept in a suitcase, but sources describe the story as being set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its center.