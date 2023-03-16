Ron DeSantis mistakenly thinks war means "dispute," so Ukraine invites him to visit for some schooling

If Ron DeSantis does indeed run for president, let's hope he can first learn how to recognize a war when he sees one. Earlier this week, the Florida Governor told Fox News, "While the U.S. has many vital national interests … becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them."

To be commander-in-chief of the United States, one must first learn the difference between a war and a dispute. Even Lindsay Graham was bewildered by DeSantis' ignorance. "It's a misunderstanding of the situation," the Republican senator said. "This is not a territorial conflict, it's a war of aggression. To say it doesn't matter is to say war crimes don't matter."

And Senator Mike Rounds (R–SD) shared Graham's sentiment, saying, "Any one of the individuals who has an interest in working as the next president of the United States really needs to get a full briefing before they decide to make up their minds on this particular issue."

But rather than scold Florida's ignoramus-in-chief, Ukraine has kindly invited DeSantis to visit, where he can observe first hand, take notes, and hopefully learn some basics. "We invite him to visit Ukraine to get a deeper understanding of Russia's full-scale invasion and the threats it poses to US interests," Ukraine spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted, in part (see full post below).

But with DeSantis' full plate of cruel, MAGA-inspired tricks to own the libs, it's highly doubtful he will have time to take Ukraine up on their generous offer.