Another train derailment, this time one carrying corn syrup

A train carrying corn syrup derailed in Arizona. Hey, at least it's not vinyl chloride! Besides, it sounds like little or none spilled.

The train, operated by BNSF, derailed around 7:40 p.m. in Mohave County, Ariz., near the California border. The cause of the incident is under investigation. "There were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved," Lena Kent, a spokesperson for BNSF, told NPR in an email.

Nonetheless, syrup is not to be trifled with: read about the Great Molasses Flood, in which 21 people died.