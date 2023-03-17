Florida textbook publisher removes mention of Rosa Parks's race from section about the Black civil rights icon

Florida textbook publisher Studies Weekly removed mention that Rosa Parks was Black from the lesson about the woman who helped ignite the Civil Rights Movement in the US by refusing to give up her seat to a white man. The company is attempting to get their materials approved by the Department of Education in a state where the governor, Ron Desantis, "signed legislation last year that prohibits instruction that could make students feel responsibility, guilt or anguish for what other members of their race did in the past," according to The Hill. The original version of the elementary school lesson stated: "The law said African Americans had to give up their seats on the bus if a white person wanted to sit down."

Then it was changed to "She was told to move to a different seat because of the color of her skin." And most recently: "She was told to move to a different seat."

Studies Weekly also edited a lesson on segregation laws. From The Hill: