Hitman studio confirms some details of upcoming James Bond game

IO Interactive seemed like the obvious choice for a big-budget, AAA James Bond game – after all, they already had a series all about a secretive, globetrotting killer in formalwear. All they had to do was put a toupee on him. IO's licensed James Bond game, tentatively codenamed Project 007, has been shrouded in mystery since its announcement, but studio heads Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak have deigned to give a rare interview about IO's next ambitious project.

The whole thing is worth reading, but highlights include the fact that this will be an origin story (perhaps similar to 2006's Casino Royale, arguably the high point of the entire film series), that the collaboration was initiated by IO themselves, and that this version of Bond will be his own distinct entity, separate from any film actor or continuity. It all sounds very exciting, but I'm hoping that Agent 47 at least gets a cameo – suspiciously bald security guard, maybe?