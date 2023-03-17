Maternal death rates soared in U.S. during pandemic

CDC data shows that the number of women dying while pregnant or shortly afterward rose sharply in 2021. That year, 1,205 U.S. women died of maternal causes compared with 861 in 2020 and 754 in 2019. The rate among black women is more than twice that of white women.

The report does not speculate on causes, and the rate has been rising for years. The Covid pandemic, though, looms large in experts' conclusions, along with systemic racism and poor access to healthcare in general.