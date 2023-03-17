Microsoft says Sony has a Superman game in development

Even though most people believe kryptonite is Superman's only weakness, he actually has several. In addition to the irradiated rocks from his home planet, Superman is also vulnerable to red sunlight, magic, and middle-aged, edge-lord directors obsessed with slow-mo and speed ramping. However, one of Superman's least publicized weaknesses is his inability to take flight in the world of video games.

Since the much-maligned Superman 64, the Man of Steel's outings in the video game space has ranged from abysmal to mediocre. Despite being one of the most iconic characters in all of fiction, it has been decades since Superman has had a solo game series. One of the main factors prohibiting the Strange Visitor from Krypton from anchoring a great series of games is his multitudinous roster of abilities. The entire point of playing a Superman video game is to utilize his laundry list of powers; however, having unrestricted access to the Man of Tomorrow's powers would essentially break any game's difficulty scale.

According to Comicbook.com, Microsoft says that PlayStation has an exclusive Superman game in development.