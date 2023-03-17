Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland with bagpipe rendition of 'Still D.R.E.'

Rusty Blazenhoff

Snoop Dogg touched down in Glasgow and got a true Scottish welcome as he arrived to the airport. The iconic rapper was greeted by a man in a kilt and a yellow safety vest playing bagpipes to "Still D.R.E." His response? To dance to it, of course. One commenter joked, "Bagpiper is invited to the cookout."