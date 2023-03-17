Snoop Dogg touched down in Glasgow and got a true Scottish welcome as he arrived to the airport. The iconic rapper was greeted by a man in a kilt and a yellow safety vest playing bagpipes to "Still D.R.E." His response? To dance to it, of course. One commenter joked, "Bagpiper is invited to the cookout."
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland with bagpipe rendition of 'Still D.R.E.'
