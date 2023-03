I never know what internet-driven magic I'm going to wake up to each day. Today we have Peeps shaped like the ancient fertility goddess, Venus of Willendorf. The Peeps of Willendorf are limited-edition creations by the art collective MSCHF. They're sold as a three-pack of "4 Marshmallow Chicks" (get it?) for $75 at Perrotin's online store. (Maybe it was just too tough to make Peeps look like Eostre, the goddess Easter is named after…?) (Everlasting Blort, if it's hip it's here)

Product photo: Perrotin