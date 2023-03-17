What makes 'true fun' and how to spot 'fake fun'

What is "true" fun? To find out, science journalist Catherine Price asked thousands of people around the world to describe their most fun and enjoyable experiences. Through her research, she discovered a common thread: a magical blend of playfulness, connection, and flow. In this TED video, Price offers insights on how to genuinely feel joy and how to spot the signs of "fake" fun. She says, "There was something really powerful about what people were sharing with me that went way beyond this lighthearted pleasure sense with which we often use the word."

TL;DR: Real fun is not frivolous, it's important for our well-being!

Avoid 'fake' fun when possible: