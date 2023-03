During the NCAA wrestling semi-finals yesterday, Purdue University's Matt Ramos surprised the crown by beating top-ranked contender Spencer Lee of the University of Iowa. In the stands was Lee's mom Cathy Lee who was so disappointed or frustrated that she yanked her eyeglasses from her face and tore them to pieces. Apparently, Cathy Lee was once a US Olympics alternate in judo, so the glasses didn't have a chance. Here's a clip of the carnage.

