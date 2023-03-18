Owner of the world's longest tongue performs a series of tricks

When you're the owner of the world's longest tongue, the sky is the limit. Watch how one this gentleman can touch the tip of his nose with his tongue repeatedly and with maximum vigor. He can also play Jenga with his tongue, make paintings using his tongue as a paintbrush, and more. He explains that one perk of having a long tongue during meal time is that he can easily pick up any food residue from his face, reducing napkin waste and therefore helping the environment.