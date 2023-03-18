Woman, after being told it's fine for man to film in public, argues with cop

In this footage, a "know your rights" guy filming in public snares two passers-by: a woman who falsely believes this is against the law, and a man who tries to physically intimidate him. The police are summoned, and not by the man filming. When an officer explains to the woman that it is perfectly legal to film in public, she begins to explain her dream law to him. In her dream law, one needs a contract with the government to film in public. The officer advances into a shop in an effort to avoid further discussion with her, but he, too, fails in his objective.