What would the world be like if the person who Named Walkie-Talkies named everything around us? As this funny article points out, forks would be "stabbie grabbies", spoons would be "soupy-scoopies", wigs would be "hairy-wearies", and microwaves would be "heatie-eaties". Can someone please make an entire dictionary using the walkie-talkie-esque language? If you come up with some more fun words in the walkie-talkie language, comment below.