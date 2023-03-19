Marjorie Taylor Greene's near incoherent support of Trump

Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to demonstrate her undying loyalty to hush-money payee Donald J. Trump while undermining his attempts to generate civil unrest around his apparently impending arraignment. Saturday morning MTG apparently hoped to stave off the protests the former President encouraged on Truth Social with her own tweets about "Communists Democrats' planning to arrest" the old orange windbag. Greene then describes ascribes the GQP's favorite move, to manipulate elections with fear and anger, on Democrats.

I wonder if those are communist-owned Democrats or some other type.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1637124539455815683

