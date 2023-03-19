Now JK Rowling grossly equates trans people to her "Death Eaters"

Author J.K. Rowling took to her self-defense podcast to explain, in no uncertain terms, that everything you know and fear about her transphobia is true. Having taken to the internet-air-waves with a podcast intended to demonstrate her general convivial attitude towards trans people, Rowling has sunk her own boat with disgusting comments.

The Death Eaters were the oppressive, evil, bad-guy witches and wizards in the Harry Potter world. There are no comparisons to be made here and Rowling is horrifically doubling down on her transphobia.

The Mary Sue: