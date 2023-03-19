Now JK Rowling grossly equates trans people to her "Death Eaters"

Author J.K. Rowling took to her self-defense podcast to explain, in no uncertain terms, that everything you know and fear about her transphobia is true. Having taken to the internet-air-waves with a podcast intended to demonstrate her general convivial attitude towards trans people, Rowling has sunk her own boat with disgusting comments.
The Death Eaters were the oppressive, evil, bad-guy witches and wizards in the Harry Potter world. There are no comparisons to be made here and Rowling is horrifically doubling down on her transphobia.
She went on to say she knew that those speaking against her "believed they were fighting for underdogs and difference and fairness," but then, in a move that's simultaneously shocking and not surprising at all, she compared trans people to Death Eaters, the fascist and murderous group of "purebloods" Harry Potter and his friends go up against in her books. When Rowling was asked what she would say to people who claimed she had become just like the villains she wrote about, she answered:
I would say that some of you have not understood the books. The Death Eaters claimed, 'We have been made to live in secret, and now is our time, and any who stand in our way must be destroyed. If you disagree with us, you must die.' They demonized and dehumanized those who were not like them.
I am fighting what I see as a powerful, insidious, misogynistic movement, that has gained huge purchase in very influential areas of society.
I guess I missed the bit in Harry Potter where the Death Eaters were subject to laws restricting their freedoms, were more at risk for sexual violence, and had politicians calling for their genocide. How silly of me!