Someone decided that now was the perfect time for a sequel to Good Burger

Nickelodeon had an insane amount of momentum in the 90s. As cable packages expanded to include more channels than ever before, Nickelodeon, which launched in 1979, was greeted with a host of new rivals in the last decade of the 20th century. However, instead of buckling and yielding to the onslaught of challengers, Nick countered by producing a staggering number of quality shows. From Rugrats and Rocko's Modern Life to All That and Are You Afraid of the Dark, Nickelodeon in the 90s was on fire.

Due to creating so many white-hot intellectual properties, Nickelodeon was thrust into the movie-making business. Although Harriet the Spy was Nickelodeon's first film, the studio's second film Good Burger was the first to feature characters from one of the network's most popular shows. According to Variety, Paramount Plus thinks there's more than enough interest in 90s nostalgia and Good Burger itself for them to start offering seconds of the IP.