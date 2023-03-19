Willem Dafoe isn't saying no to playing the Green Goblin one more time

A hero is only as good as their villains. Although the concept applies in every medium with a narrative, few story forms illustrate the importance of good villains as potently as the world of professional wrestling. In wrestling, a babyface(good guy) is only interested in winning the match, which means they can only move forward. In opposition, a heel(bad guy) is focused on controlling the match, allowing them endless latitude in the narrative.

In the world of film, villains function in a similar capacity. Despite being the focal point of a narrative, heroes are always playing the villain's game. One salient example of the aforementioned idea is Willem Dafoe's turn as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the Goblin, Dafoe cycles through a stunning array of emotions and motivations across the film's run time. And if his maniacal grin in character wasn't evidence enough, Dafoe has spoken openly about how much he enjoyed playing the Green Goblin.

According to Variety, Dafoe enjoyed the role so much that he has recently expressed a desire to step onto the Goblin's glider again.