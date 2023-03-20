Definitive proof that corgi butts float

This is one of the funniest videos I've seen lately, I think I've watched it on loop about 20 times. Behold this stupendous corgi, who is taking a bath, and whose extremely fluffy butt refuses to be submerged for very long under water. As its butt continues to float back up, the camera zooms in on the corgi's face, which is completely nonplussed. The video is featured on the TikTok of We Rate Dogs, with the following explanation: "Today I learned that corgi butts can float. Not sure what to do with this info, other than share it with you. 14/10 what a good buoy."

@weratedogs Today I learned that corgi butts can float. Not sure what to do with this info, other than share it with you. 14/10 what a good buoy #weratedogs ♬ original sound – tyler🫡