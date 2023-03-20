Drone show Rickrolls spectators

Sky Elements spent over a year preparing for a drone show over downtown Austin, promising a "special surprise" at the end. On Friday night, their hour-long SXSW event in the sky featured more than 600 drones and concluded with a QR code. The special surprise? The folks who scanned it got Rickrolled.

The team is hoping their performance earns them a Guinness World Record for longest drone show.

KVUE: