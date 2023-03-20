Elden Ring releases infographic full of player stats

If you've suffered in the Lands Between, you're not alone. To commemorate the 1-year anniversary of Elden Ring's release, Bandai Namco has published an infographic containing the cumulative stats of players worldwide, from the most lethal boss (Malenia, natch) to the most popular spell (Rock Sling – it's a total beast when paired with the Meteorite Staff.) It's heartening to know that Margit has caused 281 million deaths, or that 14% of the 9 billion deaths caused by the game are from fall damage. It may just help you feel a little less alone and a little more competent as you traverse the deadly beauty of the Lands Between.