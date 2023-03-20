John Boyega's resentment towards Star Wars is beginning to soften

If there's one thing that most people can agree on when it comes to Disney Star Wars sequels is that they kept consistently making the wrong choice. Instead of having all of the original cast members- Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Billy Dee Williams- reunite while they were all under contract, Disney squandered the opportunity and eventually lost it. Despite owning a veritable treasure trove of material to draw from in the expanded Star Wars universe, which millions of fans still regard as canonical today, Disney opted to create a new story instead of following Marvel's blueprint of adapting classic comics and novels. And one of the sequel trilogy's biggest sins was how much of an afterthought John Boyega's Finn became in the franchise.

Boyega has become quite vocal about his disdain for the franchise after how severely Disney botched Finn's character arc. However, according to Comicbook.com, John Boyega is finally ready to let sleeping dogs lie and enjoy Star Wars as a fan again.