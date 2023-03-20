President Biden protects social security while disregarding Marjorie Tayor Greene

In comments about the first veto he has issued President Biden was clear that if your retirement plan involves investing in environmentally or socially aware companies that is just fine, and he doesn't care what Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks about it. MAGA Republicans, of course, wanted to repeal a rule that allows retirement funds to invest in such things because they aren't ok with protecting the environment or really anything socially conscious. The MAGAs managed to get a couple of Senate democrats to go along with them, but Biden acted as the backstop a President is supposed to and exercised the veto.

