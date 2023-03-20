President Biden protects social security while disregarding Marjorie Tayor Greene

In comments about the first veto he has issued President Biden was clear that if your retirement plan involves investing in environmentally or socially aware companies that is just fine, and he doesn't care what Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks about it. MAGA Republicans, of course, wanted to repeal a rule that allows retirement funds to invest in such things because they aren't ok with protecting the environment or really anything socially conscious. The MAGAs managed to get a couple of Senate democrats to go along with them, but Biden acted as the backstop a President is supposed to and exercised the veto.
The veto was expected, after the Biden administration fought Republican-led efforts to pass the rollback three weeks ago. The House and Senate votes attracted support from three Democrats, including Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia— moderates who are up for reelection next year.
"This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don't like," Biden said on Twitter Monday. "Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings — whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not."