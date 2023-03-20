Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell gang up on Ron DeSantis to please Trump base (video)

Gov. Ron DeSantis just couldn't help but poke at the hornet's nest this morning, zinging Donald Trump the day before the former game show host's possible indictment. "Look, I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair," he said to reporters. (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

And it didn't take long for a couple of hornets, Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell, to gang up against DeSantis to please the MAGA base.

"Gov. DeSantis, you're better than this. That was a weasel approach," Bannon said, stirring things up to egg Lindell on. "…Don't need to hear it, okay?"

Pillow peddler Mike Lindell naturally took the bait, jumping in with his 1 cent. "DeSantis was the Trojan horse we thought he was," he said. "I just want to put that out there, how disgusting he is." (See second video, below.)

Lindell then let slip the real reason for his fury towards Florida's authoritarian governor. "He met with Dominion lawyers figuring out a way to make it easier to sue people for defamation like MyPillow and Mike Lindell!"

Looks like the penniless Lindell is still sore over the $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems after he blamed the voting machines for Trump's (fraudulent) claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Meanwhile, I'm pretty sure I detected Bannon laughing in the background at his guest pauper.

Ron DeSantis threw shade on Trump over "hush money" to Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/ionLjfGELE — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 20, 2023