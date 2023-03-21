Angry protestors at Drag Story Hour in NYC end up bloody and arrested

A protest outside a Drag Story Hour in New York City on Sunday didn't end well for a couple of bigoted demonstrators. One such protestor, a 53-year-old gentleman sporting a gold Guy Fawkes mask, "approached a victim and struck him in the face," according to police (via NBC News), leaving the victim with "physical injury to his face" and a swollen nose. The costumed man, Robert Porco, was "arrested and charged with assault."

Another gentleman, whose pal was wearing a Proud Boys sweatshirt, ended up with a bloody face. "I came here to help, not get the shit beat out of me," he cried.

From NBC News: