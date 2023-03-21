Colorado dentist arrested for suspected murder after allegedly poisoning his wife's protein shakes

A 45-year-old dentist in Colorado was having an affair with another dentist, but rather than leave his wife, he has been accused of spiking her pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide. And his alleged plan worked.

Experiencing "severe headaches and dizziness" in early March before becoming braindead, according to HuffPost, the 43-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital three times over the last few weeks, where she died Sunday night. The gentleman, James Craig, was arrested shortly after her death.

Turns out, his business partner, who was also his friend, discovered the poison when opening up the mail, and reported it to police.

"When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim's sudden illness and death," said Division Chief Mark Hildebrand in a release, according to CNN. "It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit's hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim."

