Fox News producer claims company coerced her into lying in court

Fox News producer Abby Grossberg filed two lawsuits Monday which allege the network "coerced" her into providing misleading testimony in Dominion Systems' $1.6bn defamation case against it. Dominion made the voting machines that Fox News pundits knowingly lied about on their shows; Grossberg says she knowingly lied to the court about the lies.

"Fox News Attorneys acted as agents and at the behest of Fox News to misleadingly coach, manipulate, and coerce Ms. Grossberg to deliver shaded and/or incomplete answers during her sworn deposition testimony, which answers were clearly to her reputational detriment but greatly benefitted Fox News," the lawsuit filed in Delaware stated. The Delaware lawsuit alleged that the "concerted efforts and actions" from Fox's legal team ultimately caused Grossberg to testify in a way that portrayed the facts "in a false light" in order to "shift culpability" away from senior Fox News executives and "away from Fox Corporation." That matter is important because Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, has asked to be dropped as a party in Dominion's lawsuit by arguing that it does not play a big role in coverage decisions at the network.

