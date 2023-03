I think that Tucker Carlson lives too deeply inside the well of corruption and zero actual ethics that is Fox. Non-Disclosure Agreements are common in business when sharing confidential information, paying off a woman you had an affair with is not a common use of an NDA in the normal world. "Ordinary" may be paying off people in Trump and Carlson's world, but its not business as usual for the rest of us.

Perhaps Mr. Carlson considers Trump's escapades business?