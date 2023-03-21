Jordan Peele's fourth movie is on the way

If you asked someone in 2012 to describe what Jordan Peele's film career would look like, they'd probably conjure visions of him creating a slew of successful comedy films. In opposition, if you asked someone in 2022 to describe what Jordan Peele's next film would like- following his most recent directorial endeavor, Nope– they probably would envision the auteur producing another horror film. Such is the brilliance of Peele's filmography.

At present, Peele's name has become synonymous with a specific genre and tone. However, Peele's resume in showbiz proves that his creative range is essentially limitless. Just because Peele hasn't directed a pure comedy or action movie doesn't mean he's incapable of it. Whenever Jordan Peele announces a new movie, we all just have to sit back and wait to see what kind of flick he's going to create. According to Variety, Peele's fourth film is eyeing a potential release around Christmas of 2024.