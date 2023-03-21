The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is getting ready for its final bow in the trailer for season five

It's a shame that there aren't more shows about stand-up comedy. Whether you're talking about the medium itself or the practitioners of the form, stand-up is an endlessly fascinating world that often provides fans with many questions. Where do comedians get their material? What makes comics- who are usually extremely sensitive people- brave the undulating waves of approval an audience provides? What happened to make a comic become a comic?

If you're a fan of comedy podcasts like WTF with Marc Maron, then you know that the answers to the questions mentioned above vary from comic to comic, but there's usually an underlying throughline of perspective that remains congruent irrespective of the guest. By all accounts, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's depiction of the business of stand-up comedy is far and away the most true-to-life presentation of the profession in modern media.

For the last four seasons, Mrs. Maisel has not only earned the approval of stand-up aficionados but critics and general audiences alike. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season.