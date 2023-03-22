Aliens: Dark Descent looks like an incredible experience

Since the film's debut in 1979, Alien has become an all-time classic movie for various reasons. The film's groundbreaking spin on the horror genre worked hand in hand with the flick's mind-bending use of practical effects. Plus, Sigourney Weaver's masterful performance as Ellen Ripley paved the way for the scores of powerful feminist icons in cinema. However, Alien's crowning achievement is the iconic design bestowed on the Xenomorph.

Although the Alien franchise has stumbled quite often in the last handful of decades, the goodwill earned by the quality of the first two films and the Xenomorph's unassailable design has continually kept the IP cemented in the cultural conversation. One could even argue that it's time for Alien to fully migrate away from movies and gain a permanent residency in the world of video games. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Alien: Dark Descent, which looks as exciting as any Alien game ever produced.