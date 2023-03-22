In Ron DeSantisland, Disney will host "the largest LGBTQ+ conference in the world"

So much for Ron DeSantis' tough-guy act against Disney, in which the petty governor crowed about "punishing" the company that opposed his Don't Say Gay bill. His bigoted retaliation antics — dissolving Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District — turned out to be a bite with no teeth, leaving "most of the district's special powers intact," according to Tampa Bay Times. Meanwhile, Disney World, aka the happiest place on Earth, is thumbing its snout at the Florida man as it gets ready to host "the largest LGBTQ+ conference in the world."

From Tampa Bay Times:

The Walt Disney Co. will host a major conference promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in the workplace in Central Florida this September, gathering executives and professionals from the world's largest companies in a defiant display of the limits of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign against diversity training.

Disney has had a longstanding relationship with Out & Equal, the organization behind the event, and is listed on its website as one of its most generous sponsors.

The Florida resort has committed to hosting the conference this year and next, which will coincide with the presidential election campaign in 2024. DeSantis is widely expected to challenge Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Dozens of iconic American companies — including Apple, McDonald's, Uber, Walmart, Hilton, Amazon, Boeing, Cracker Barrel and John Deere — are sponsoring the Out & Equal Workplace summit, which over 5,000 people are expected to attend. Several agencies, including the State Department and the CIA, are listed as government partners and will have booths at the conference.