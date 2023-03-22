Fake trailer for all those "White Middle-Aged Man Travels Around Again" shows from Britain

This one's for all you Anglophiles out there. This hilarious fake trailer by British comedian Michael Spicer really captures the spirit of British travel shows and their often insufferably smug hosts. Here's a transcript of the trailer, which alternates between the host providing voiceover and the host talking to the camera:

I've been up and down the country, discovering the rich tapestry of this sacred isle. ("This is incredible!") Looking at things which are nice. ("It's just beautiful, isn't it? Beautiful.") And eating lots of food. ("Oh my God, that might be the best thing I've ever eaten. I'm not joking!") I've been driving around a lot and not looking at the road. ("Sometimes this is the only way that you can see the best of Britain.") And I've also been walking about. ("Sometimes walking is the only way that you can see the best of Britain.") And I've also been abroad doing all sorts of expensive things that you could never afford to do. ("Cheers, cheers! Ha ha ha ha ha!") I'll be learning more about the country in which I grew up. ("Tree.") And the countries I didn't grow up in. All the while wearing shirts that are tucked too tightly into my jeans. Because I am a famous white middle-aged man and I can make whatever tedious programmes I want. ("This is stunning.") So join me on a journey. Or don't. You know, whatever, I don't really care. I always get recommissioned anyway. As I….travel around again.

At the end of the trailer, the name of the fake show appears on the screen: "A White Middle-Aged Man Travels Around Again." Maybe it's because I love watching travel shows, no matter how ridiculous they are, but this video really made me laugh. Well done, Michael Spicer! Enjoy!