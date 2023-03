The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have ridden the 90s nostalgia ways straight onto Netflix for a 30th anniversary special. The first trailer for the show, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always," is below. You might recognize Rocky (Steve Cardenas), Kat (Catherine Sutherland), Zack (Walter Jones), and Billy (David Yost) who are more powerful, or at least older, than ever before.