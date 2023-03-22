This 8-bit Banshees of Inisherin video game is like Pac Man, but with more severed fingers

The Irish marketing firm Cogs & Marvel created this hilarious 8-bit online video game adaptation of Martin McDonagh's critically acclaimed tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin. Playing as Brendan Gleason's Colm, you find yourself trapped in a pleasant Western Irish countryside version of the Pac-Man game map — but instead of being chased by ghosts, you're being chased by that bastard Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell), who really wants to be your friend again. Other characters join the game in subsequent levels, too, including Barry Keoghan's Dominic Kearney, and you as Colm must collect your bloody severed fingers (i.e., the "fruits" from Pac-man) before the other locals corner you and question your choices.

Honestly this game deserves its own Academy Award. Try it yourself!