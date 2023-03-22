Venom voice actor leaks Spider-Man 2 release date

It's almost certainly a breach of his NDA, but now we have something to look forward to! Tony Todd, who voices Venom in the upcoming and highly-anticipated sequel to Insomniac's acclaimed Spider-Man video game, has hinted at (well, all but confirmed) a September 2023 release window in a recent tweet.

https://twitter.com/TonyTodd54/status/1638253315136823297

According to Todd, we should be on the lookout for a ramp-up in marketing in August, swiftly followed by a release date in September. Considering this guy plays the main antagonist in the game in question, I don't think a grain of salt is necessary – just try not to start counting down the seconds.

Update: