Donald Trump calls for violence with a baseball bat against Manhattan DA

Donald Trump is begging for a fight — or another insurrection, as it were. Facing a possible indictment, the dictator-wannabe first posted on Truth Social today that being peaceful is not the answer.

"EVERYBODY KNOWS I'M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG," he said about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to The Washington Post. "BUT HE DOESN'T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!"

To make sure his MAGA minions understood the semi-coded message, he later posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat like a weapon, alongside a photo of Attorney Bragg looking nervous with his hands up. (See MAGA whistle below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

As the Washington Post put it, "Trump is standing next to a tinderbox and casually lighting a match."

Trump posts article with photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a photo of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. pic.twitter.com/B1XRbM5LGJ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 23, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com