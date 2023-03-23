Federal judge blocks Wyoming abortion ban

Abortion is legal again in Wyoming, for now, after a federal judge reversed its new ban on the procedure. CNN reports that Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens put it on hold for two weeks after a Wednesday hearing.

An amendment in the Wyoming Constitution says adults have a right to make their own health care decisions, so Republicans enacted a ban that states abortion is not health care.

However, Owens said it's up to the courts, not lawmakers, to decide whether that's the case.

"The state can not legislate away a constitutional right. It's not clear whether abortion is health care. The court has to then decide that," Owens said in an oral decision given at the end of an hourslong hearing.