Residents distrust Boring Company's plan to dump wastewater in a river

Musk's Boring Company wants permission to dump its wastewater directly into the Colorado River, and to spray it over fields, rather than pipe it into a municipal sewer and wastewater handling system. Even though some of the residents notionally like Mr. Musk, they don't want him dumping waste in the river unless he plans to swim in it daily.

What is the Boring Company doing these days? Isn't its CEO absent and at Twitter?

